Samaleswari Temple To Remain Closed For Devotees Till 31st Jan

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has decided to close the temple for the public from 11th to 31st January 2022, informed Samaleswari Temple Trust Board president Mr Sanjay Kumar.

Mr Sanjay, however, added that all daily rituals of the presiding deity will continue as usual with help of servitors and temple officials.