Samaleswari Temple To Remain Closed For Devotees Till 31st Jan

Sambalpur: In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur will remain closed for public darshan from tomorrow till 31st January 2022, the temple’s trust board announced on Monday.

Mr Sanjay, however, added that all daily rituals of the presiding deity will continue as usual with help of servitors and temple officials.

