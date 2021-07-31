Samaleswari Temple beautification project: Eviction drive begins

Sambalpur: Taking forward the beautification drive around the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur district, the concerned authorities began the Eviction drive in areas adjacent to the shrine.

The project will be carried out under the MoSarkar 5T initiative of the State Government and focus on beautification of the temple and economic development of local people.

Earlier in February this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a Rs 200 crore package for beautification and peripheral development of the famous Samaleswari temple.

Launching the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiative (SAMALEI), the Chief Minister said the government will spend Rs 200 crore in 2021-22 to develop an area of 108 acres around the temple.

The plan also includes the development of a heritage corridor, tourist amenities, the road connecting the temple to the river bank, decks for Alati, riverfront, and lakeshore. It also includes food parks, an architecture park, an open-air theatre, and vending arrangements for the sale of various souvenirs.

Other works include widening of road from railway station to north side of temple and reorganisation of the cemetery. A package is being prepared for the rehabilitation of people affected by the scheme.

A special rehabilitation and resettlement package for persons to be displaced by the implementation of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative project was also announced.

As per the package, private land will be acquired directly and compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 will be paid to persons who built houses on these lands.