Samajwadi Party workers rough up scribes for questioning Akhilesh Yadav

Moradabad: The Samajwadi Party workers allegedly attacked journalists for asking questions to Akhilesh Yadav on different issues of Uttar Pradesh.

Reports said a scribe suffered severe injuries after party workers and security men allegedly manhandled reporters who tried to question Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here.

Yadav was visibly annoyed when journalists posed questions. The SP leader, instead of answering the questions from the scribes, shot back saying “why don’t you ask this to the Bharatiya Janata Party?”.

The entire scene was caught on camera as journalists were threatened and roughed up by SP party workers and security personnel accompanying Yadav.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that SP goons badly roughed up journalists for asking questions.