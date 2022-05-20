Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From UP’s Sitapur Jail After 27 Months

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Sitapur district jail on Friday, 20 May, in a matter concerning Kotwali Police Station in Rampur.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case. A Justice L Nageswara Rao headed bench invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Azam Khan.

The SC said the interim bail would operate until the court decides on the application for regular bail. The SC also asked Khan to apply for regular bail before the court within two weeks.

Khan had been in Sitapur jail since 2020 in connection with 88 cases. He has already been granted bail in 87 cases and walked out of jail on Friday after being granted interim bail in the 88th case.