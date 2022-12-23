Sam Curran’s Ability to Bowl in the Last Five Overs Separates Him from the Rest: Aaron Finch

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’, Aaron Finch spoke on the value that all-rounders Sam Curran and Ben Stokes will bring into their squads, he said, “Oh, absolutely, I think Chennai have a history of going after experienced players, knowing what they want. And when you compliment that with the rest of the squad, it’s so balanced when you throw that world class all-rounder in there. I think the only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran’s ability to bowl in the last five overs. His record has been unbelievable. So, that probably gives him the nod if you’re going down the road of a bowling all-rounder. But Ben Stokes, he structures out any side tremendously well because he can bat in the top four, he can bat in the top six, and you can almost bank on him to bowl four overs as well. So, that’s a huge asset and I’m not surprised that all three of those guys have been paid what they have been paid there.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’, Simon Katich spoke on Sunrisers Hyderabad buying Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal and what quality they would bring to the side, he said, “Well, definitely, Harry Brooks. Obviously, he’s a fantastic young player. He’s had a fantastic 2022 across all formats. He’s going to be a very, very big player. He’s used to coming-in in all formats and in the IPL, look, it’s a big price to pay for a young man. But obviously, SRH have done their homework and feel that he will fit in. I think Mayank Agarwal is a very good buy for them, he’s a very good player of spin, and he’s obviously highly experienced. So, I think they got him cheaper than what I thought before the auction started.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’, David Hussey spoke on whether he was happy with SRH purchasing Harry Brook for Rs. 13.25 Cr, he said “Not really, I thought SRH probably overpaid. I’m not unsurprised by the amount of money he went for but I think SRH spent a lot of money on a similar player like Aiden Markram already on the list. It’s a good buy, but have they overspent? Hope they aren’t going to miss out on anybody in the backend like a good domestic spinner like M Ashwin or Markande.”

David Hussey further spoke on SRH purchasing Mayank Agarwal, he said, “I agree with Simon Katich. I think Mayank Agarwal is an excellent purchase, possible captain, just what they needed at the top of the list as well. I think Brian Lara is pulling all the right strings at the moment when it comes to Indian talent.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’, Simon Katich spoke on the all-rounders fetching the highest prices in the TATA IPL 2023 auction and what valuable buys they will be for their respective teams, he said, “Yeah, no surprises for Sam Curran, he’s had a fantastic 2022 around the world. He obviously missed last year with his back injury but at 24 years of age, there’s a huge upside to him. He’s a competitor and obviously, he’s played for Punjab Kings before so I think he’s a good pick for them. Also, I like the fact that Mumbai picked up Cameron Green. I think he’s someone who’s going to be suited to the Wankhede with his bounce and can bowl with the new ball and then he can free up Archer and Bumrah to bowl in the middle and the back end. So, I think he brings a lot of balance in that team and they can bat him anywhere in the order, given that Kishan batted at 4 before. So, Cameron Green is a flexible player and he’s got a huge upside as well, so no surprise that the all-rounders there have fetched big bucks.”