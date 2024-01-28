‘Sam Bahadur’ garners accolades at 69th Filmfare Awards, ‘Jawan’ wins too

From ‘Sam Bahadur’ winning in three technical categories to ‘Jawan’ winning for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action, the curtain raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards, witnessed it all.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ganesh Acharya earned the Best Choreography Award for his outstanding work on the track ‘What Jhumka?’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. ’12th Fail’ claimed the trophy for Best Editing, while SRK’s ‘Jawan’ secured victories for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

‘Animal’ received the award for Best Background Score, and the Best Sound Design Award was jointly conferred to ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Sound Design – Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal

Background Score – Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

Production Design – Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur

VFX – Red Chillies VFX for ‘Jawan’

Editing – Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Costume Design – Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

Cinematography – Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

Choreography – Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Action – Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan

The result of awards in both the popular and critics categories will be out today.

The curtain raiser event took place at the Mahatma Gandhi Exhibition and Convention Centre, Gandhinagar. The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will take place on January 28.