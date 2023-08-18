Sam Asghari opens up after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

New York: Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, on Thursday evening, announced that they are getting divorced almost a year after getting married. Sam Asghari shared a statement on his Instagram story that read, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.” He added in his statement, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens.” Writing about privacy, Sam added, “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Screenshot of Sam Asghari’s Instagram story

Over the course of her seven-year relationship with fitness trainer Sam Asghari, TMZ sources reveal a tumultuous journey marked by alleged physical altercations and unsettling accusations.

Prior to Asghari, Britney was married to Jason Allen Alexander. Her marriage with Alexander in 2004 was later annulled in the same year. She was then married to Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007. The pop diva got married to her longtime boyfriend Asghari in 2022. She has been previously linked to Adnan Ghalib, Jason Trawick and David Lucado.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in an intimate ceremony in June last year. They later hosted a grand ceremony that was attended by some of the biggest stars including the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore, among many others.