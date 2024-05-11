Sam Altman refutes reports of OpenAI starting a new search engine

New York: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied reports that his company could launch a new AI-powered search engine to rival Google on May 13, just one day before the Android maker’s I/O 2024 event. However, Altman did state that he would be making some new announcements regarding ChatGPT and GPT-4 at an event on Monday.

Refuting reports of starting a new search engine or announcing GPT-5, Altman wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. monday 10am PT.”

A Reuters report on Thursday had claimed that OpenAI was planning to launch its AI-powered search engine on May 13, in a bid to give tough competition to Google and Perplexity AI. Notably, reports by Bloomberg and The Information had also made similar claims in the past, but had refrained from giving a fixed launch date.