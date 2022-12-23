Salt Bae under FIFA investigation; banned from US Open Cup final

Turkey: FIFA is taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer’s governing body said Thursday.

Turkish chef and influencer Salt Bae was famous for his salt sprinkling techniques and for preparing gold-coated steaks that could run customers at his restaurant bills worth Rs 1.3 crore. Then, he made himself infamous after grabbing the FIFA World Cup trophy from the team and forcing Lionel Messi to take a picture with him.

His antics have now made US Open Cup ban him from the finals.

The chef, who is known is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, mingled with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France in an epic game on Sunday in Qatar.

FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18,” the world soccer body said. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”