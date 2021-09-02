Salman’s Towel In ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ Song Auctioned At Rs 1.42 L

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, was best known for its comedy timings and songs. One of them was ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’.

As like the track, Salman Khan’s signature step, “towel dance”, had stole the thunder.

Even today, every time the song plays at any party or club, people are quick to imitate Salman’s towel dance.

According to reports, a fan of Salman Khan bought the towel, used in the song, for Rs 1.42 lakh at a charitable auction.

Here, watch Salman’s Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din song below and we bet you won’t be able to get over the price tag of the towel:

<> </>

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Katrina Kaif. The duo had recently taken off to shoot an exciting schedule. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur too is believed to have joined the actor for this Turkey schedule.