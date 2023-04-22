Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Raises Rs 15.81 Crore On Day 1

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s family drama movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” has raised Rs 15.81 crore on its opening day.

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman’s first big screen release in a leading role in four years.

“The release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is nothing less than a festival for the audience that has indeed shown its magic on the first day. With a collection of Rs 15.81 crore across the nation, the film has booked the second-biggest opening of the year,” the makers said in a press note.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.