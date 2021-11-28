Salman Khan’s Fans Shower His Antim Poster With Milk; Actor Says Give It To The Needy

Bollywood actor Salman Khan who enjoys a fan following like no others has urged his fans not to waste milk by pouring it unnecessarily on the poster of his recently released film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and asked them to feed the poor and needy instead.

Salman was disappointed towards a few fans, who were seen bathing the Antim poster with milk. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (Many people can’t afford water and you people are wasting milk. If you want to give milk, I request my fans to give it to poor children who don’t get to drink milk.) (sic).”

Prior to this Salman Khan had shared a video, in which a few fans were seen bursting fire crackers inside a movie theatre. He requested the fans to refrain from such activity , as it could endanger many lives including theirs. He wrote: “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u (sic),”

Antim – The Final Truth directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is a face-off between a Sikh police officer (Salman Khan) and a gangster (Aayush Sharma). Antim is a remake of the 2018 Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern.