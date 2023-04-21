Salman Khan’s Eid release`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` now in Cinemas

Mumbai: With its big release at the box office today, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally for the world to see. Touted as Salman Khan’s Eidi to fans, this multi-starrer is unique as multiple talents across the Bollywood and Television world are a part of the project.

Till yesterday, the response at the ticket windows was quite decent. KKBKKJ had managed to collect 3.32 crores gross and all eyes were to see if it can beat the closing collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (3.65 crores). After multiple misses post Pathaan, all eyes are glued to see whether Salman Khan manages to recreate the magic that Shah Rukh Khan did with his comeback.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has collected a total of 3.51 crores gross (as per the update at 12 am) in India from Day 1 advance booking. It is to be noted that the Salman Khan starrer pulled off the strategy of price cut in tickets, which is way lesser than the cost previously set by Bholaa, Pathaan and other Bollywood biggies during the post-pandemic phase. The plan seems to be working in favour as it has managed decent earnings so far.

To see the movie’s first-day first-show, fans gathered at the theatres as early as possible.

According to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reviews that have been published so far, it appears that fans are adoring Salman Khan’s slick entry scene. Videos of Salman Khan supporters dancing, whistling, and yelling in support as the actor appears on the big screen have gone viral.

However, some users have also given mixed reactions to the film. Let us tell you, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has got a good response at the ticket counter.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also has some popular celebs in key roles, such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Jackie Shroff, Vijender Singh and others. The songs such as Billi Billi, Yentamma and others have already become popular among the masses.