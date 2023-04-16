Salman Khan Shares Stories Of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma And The Mumbai Indians To Young Kids

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be on Star Sports to promote his newest movie – ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ , which is set to hit the silver screens on 21st April, 2023.

In an exclusive segment on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’, Salman Khan interacted with kids, sharing with them some of life’s valuable lessons such as never giving up on your dreams and pursuing them by using real life IPL heroes as examples.

Salman tells the kids the story of Hardik Pandya who had a dream to become successful and give his parents a good life. ‘Bhai’ also tells the kids the story of Mumbai Indians, led by a young Rohit Sharma who used team work and unity to reach greatness. He shares with kids the importance of team work, saying “Team work makes the dream work”.

Watch the ‘Storytime with Bhaijaan’ segment where Salman talks about Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma: