Salman Khan Set To Raise The ‘Shor’ On Star Sports ‘Cricket Live’

Mumbai: Star Sports, official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, is all set to enthral viewers and fans across the country by bringing together the best of entertainment and cricket. This weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ to talk cricket with his beloved fans and gear up for the launch of his movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, set to release on the big screens on 21st April, 2023.

A fun filled BTS segment of the promo feat. Salman Khan provides a glimpse of the actor sharing interesting anecdotes and never-heard-before stories about his latest film and his love for the Incredible Premier League. The BTS also showcases Salman Khan speaking about his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni and is seen bantering with the young kids.

Link to view: https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1646439460119396352

As part of the larger association, the Bollywood superstar will be interacting with kids, instilling them with life’s valuable lessons through short inspiring tales from IPL. Salman Khan will be sharing the values of hard work and perseverance by using the story of Virat Kohli, importance of chasing one’s dreams through lens of Hardik Pandya, “true love knows no boundaries” by showcasing the bond of CSK fans with MS Dhoni and the team-work and unity engrained in the DNA of the Mumbai Indians. At the end of each segment, he talks about how that lesson is also reflected in the story of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’. Fans across India can watch all these segment playouts EXCLUSIVELY on Jindal Panther Cricket Live pre-shows on Star Sports Network from 15th April to 18th April 2023.

With the weekend’s games set to provide high octane drama and action, Bhai Jaan’s presence during the build-up is sure to add to the excitement of the matches as he raises the ‘Shor’ for the TATA IPL 2023.

Watch Salman Khan exclusively feature on Star Sports ‘Cricket Live’ on 15th April, 16th April, 17th April and 18th April 2023.