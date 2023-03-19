Salman Khan receives threat email, Mumbai Police beef up security outside Galaxy Apartment

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has tightened security outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment as he received threats by email. The Bollywood actor’s team has filed a complaint with the Bandra police.

According to NDTV, the threat mail was sent on Saturday afternoon to the actor’s office e-mail address. It said that Goldy Brar – a Canada-based gangster and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi – wanted to talk to the actor. Mumbai cops said they are examining the e-mail.

A few days back, there was buzz that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group and if he fails to do so, he will face the consequences.

As per ANI, Salman Khan has received threats by email and after that Mumbai Police has tightened the security outside his apartment. Moreover, Bandra Police even registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.’

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.