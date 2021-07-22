Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Resume Shooting For ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have commenced shooting for the spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’, which is a sequel to 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

According to reports, the new schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. Salman Khan will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini.

“Tiger 3” is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first installment “Ek Tha Tiger” directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second “Tiger Zinda Hai” released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Kick 2” with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar’s “Antim: The Final Truth”.

He will appear in “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji’s “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” with Pooja Hegde.