Salman Khan introduces another fun hook step with ‘Billi Billi’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Through his 35-year journey as an actor in the Indian Film Industry, Salman Khan has been synonymous for delivering upbeat dance number through his multi-genre entertainers. And his upcoming Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is no different as he has unveiled the teaser of the second song, Billi Billi, which straight away tick marks all boxes of what can be termed a typical Salman Khan dance number – from quirky lyrics to upbeat music, a hook step, his handsome looks and finally an electrifying chemistry with leading lady.

Billi Billi is an upbeat dance number sung and composed by the legendary singer Sukhbir, known for chartbusters like Sauda Khara Khara and Ishq Tera Tadpave among others. The teaser promises fun chemistry between the leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, with some relatable hook steps choreographed by Jaani Master. After the long hair look in Naiyo Lagda Billi Billi introduces Salman with a slick haircut in his cleanshaven look carrying swag in his personality in a white shirt and black jacket.

The song features 300 plus background dancers and indicates a celebration of culture and romance on screen. After the action packed teaser, and a romantic number, Billi Billi is here to introduce a new flavour of joy and celebration that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has to offer. The audio was unveiled on Monday, followed by a teaser launch today. The last 2 days has seen fans and cine lovers on social media discussing the track. In-fact, the netizens have already started to call Salman ‘The most loved and ever favourite handsome hunk of the big screen.’

All we can say is this is just the teaser, the complete song will promise a package of entertainment from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Sukhbir. Get ready for hook steps and celebration Salman Khan E-Style as Billi Billi is all set to release on March 2. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir and its lyrics penned by Kumar.

For those unaware, over the last 18 days, the romantic number, Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been trending at number one spot on YouTube and several music streaming platforms. The song has also become the fastest Hindi Film song to reach 2 million reels on Instagram, as it is being showered with love from audience all across the country. And now, in a unique strategy showcasing their faith on the music album of the film, Salman Khan and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are ready to entertain the audience with Billi Billi.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.