Salman Khan Imports Bullet Proof SUV Amid Frequent Threats

Mumbai: The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling in it with his entourage. The Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan was seen in is finished in a stylish white color. The vehicle was seen on the streets of Mumbai, accompanied by a black Toyota Fortuner with Salman Khan’s personal security in front and police officers in a Mahindra Bolero Neo behind.

For those who are unaware, the Nissan Patrol is the flagship SUV that the Japanese manufacturer produces but does not sell in India. This vehicle is more popular in Gulf nations and Southeast Asian countries.

It is believed that Salman Khan might have privately imported it from the international market. The model is internationally known as one of the best choices for bulletproofing.

The Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan bought is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine that produces 405hp and 560Nm of torque. The SUV’s massive engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, and it comes with a four-wheel drive system as standard. The model also has a rear-locking differential. Additionally, a smaller 4.0-liter V6 petrol engine is also available in the UAE market.

The model has been in production since 1951 and is currently on its sixth generation. The tough, body-on-frame Nissan Patrol has solidified its image as an indestructible vehicle, making it a legend in the SUV market. The current-generation Patrol has been sold in foreign regions since 2010, and by the end of 2019, it underwent a second redesign. The SUV’s new front end was improved. This tank of an SUV measures in at 5.1m long and nearly 2m wide, providing plenty of space for all three rows of seats.

Prior to this bulletproof Nissan Patrol, the superstar rolled around the streets of Mumbai in a previous generation bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser. The details of that particular vehicle were also not publicized, but it was believed that it might have been offered with an international standard of protection level with ratings of VR9 or VR10.

Other cars in Salman Khan’s garage include a white Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography long-wheelbase, which costs him around Rs. 1.87 crores, ex-showroom, and is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that generates a maximum of 254 Bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 600 Nm at 2,250 rpm.

Salman Khan, who was also an Audi India ambassador, got himself an Audi RS7 Sportback, which he launched back in 2014. He took home the red car he showed off at the launch. The Audi RS7 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that cranks out 555bhp and 700Nm of torque.

The 2014 Audi RS7 could sprint from 0-100km/h in a brisk 3.9 seconds and had an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, which could be raised to 305km/h through the optional dynamic package plus set-up.