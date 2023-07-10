Salman Khan holds a cigarette on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been making headlines ever since it started streaming on June 17. Host Salman Khan made his way back to the sets of the reality show to school the contestants on their performance for the past week. However, he appeared to be smoking during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Photos and videos of the Bollywood superstar holding a cigarette in his hand have also surfaced online. Not only that, Salman Khan also used the ‘F-word’ on live feed.

Salman Khan returned to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was dressed in a formal outfit as he spoke to the contestants. The actor wore a checkered shirt and a pair of pants. However, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a cigarette in Salman’s hand as he came on stage. The pictures and videos soon started doing the rounds on social media.

Salman Khan was caught smoking a cigarette while hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Bigboss crew forgot to cut this part and live telecasted it. Biggest mistake!😂 pic.twitter.com/DOasovKQX1 — Sonu Kumar (@SonuKum614) July 9, 2023

In the episode, Cyrus Broacha asked the Bigg Boss OTT 2 team to ‘allow’ him to exit the show. Salman Khan told him, “You’ll feel so s**t about yourself, you’ll say fu**! Why didn’t I listen to these guys?” The actor also said that Cyrus has a contract with the makers so he can pay the penalty and walk out the door. However, Cyrus said he was hoping that the makers will forgive the penalty and let him out.