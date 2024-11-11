Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently filming for his upcoming movie “Sikander” in Hyderabad under unprecedented security measures.

Following recent death threats, the actor is being guarded with a four-layer security system, making the film set resemble a fortress.

The shooting is taking place at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace, which has been transformed into a high-security zone. The security detail includes National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, police personnel, and a private security team handpicked by Khan’s long-time bodyguard, Shera. At any given time, around 70 security personnel are on duty to ensure the actor’s safety.

The heightened security comes in the wake of threats linked to the death of politician Baba Siddique, a close associate of Khan. Despite the risks, Salman Khan remains committed to his work, continuing to shoot a high-energy dance sequence choreographed by Farah Khan.

The film’s production team has taken extensive measures to secure the location, including background checks and daily screenings for all staff. Access to the set is strictly controlled, with only essential personnel allowed near the actor.