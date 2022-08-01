Salman Khan granted gun license owing to seriousness of death threat letter

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms licence after he applied for it for self-protection following threat letters that he received recently, Mumbai police have said. The actor and his father got a death threat in early June, just days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

The licence issue authority had started the necessary investigation after Mr Khan met the Mumbai Police Commissioner last month.

The actor had visited the Mumbai Police headquarters late last month to meet with top cop Vivek Phansalkar for a gun licence. He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said.