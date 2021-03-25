Salman Khan gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has joined the list of celebrities who have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the news with his fans and wrote, “Took my first dose of vaccine today.”

Took my first dose of vaccine today…. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021



Meanwhile. Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On March 13th, the actor released a new poster of the film announcing the release date. As promised, Salman will be ruling the big screens on Eid 2021. The film is all set to release theatrically on May 13.

On the other note, Covid cases in Bollywood are on a rise. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, shared his spokesperson on Wednesday.