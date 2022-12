New Delhi: Salman Khan shares a warm bond with Riteish Deshmukh. On the occasion of his birthday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has the perfect gift for Riteish on his birthday as he drops the teaser of his cameo in a song in Riteish and Genelia starrer Marathi film Ved and we bet fans are going to dance with joy.

