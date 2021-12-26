Salman Khan Bitten By Non-Venomous Snake In Panvel Farmhouse

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel in the wee hours of Saturday, December 25.

As per reports, Salman was rushed to Kamothe hospital in Mumbai. After treatment, the Dabangg actor was discharged from the hospital and is now taking rest at home.

Salman Khan, who will turn 56 tomorrow on December 27, is currently at his huge farmhouse surrounded by a lot of jungle and forest terrain.

According to a reports, Salman was sitting and chatting with some friends when the incident happened. Salman was then rushed to the Kamothe hospital. However, after check-up and treatment he was discharged in a couple of hours.