Salman Khan Announces Wrap Of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Shoot, Drops New Look!

The production team of Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has finished shooting for the film. Salman made the announcement of the shoot wrap-up on his social media handles with a brand new look of his from the film.

Soon after the announcement, his social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film’s release and their desire to watch their favourite megastar on the big screen.

The new look of Salman Khan from the film has left his fans excited and they just can’t stop reacting, and they are eagerly waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan starter Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023. Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of Bhaijaan film has it all– action, comedy, drama, and romance.