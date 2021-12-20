Salman Khan Announces ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan announced the sequel to his 2015 hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan character is one of the most loved roles of the actor. His fans loved to see him as the innocent Bajrangi who crossed borders to get Munni (Harshali Mehta) back home in Pakistan. Salman will soon reprise Bajrangi’s role in the film’s sequel. The Dabangg actor shared the good news at the RRR event in Mumbai on Sunday, December 19.

The actor said Prasad gave him the biggest film of his career and then carried on with the announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. When KJo asked him ‘so can we say that this is the official announcement of the film,’ Salman replied saying, “Yes, Karan.’

Salman Khan recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh. On Sunday, December 19, the actor joined SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt at the RRR event in Mumbai. Salman took this chance to announce Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which will again be written by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad.