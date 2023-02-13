Salman Khan and Fans call Priyanka Chahar Choudhary "Real Winner of Bigg Boss 16" after shocking elimination from TOP 3
By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finally got its winner after 4.5 months along with 17 contestants fighting against each other. What shocked everyone was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s elimination from top 3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house as the second runner-up. She was regarded as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her elimination not only shocked the fans but also the contestants who had been living with her from last 4.5 months.

Apart from this, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan was also shocked from her eviction. While talking about the same he regarded Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He said, “What happened just now was unbelievable but what was more unbelievable was how Priyanka reacted to her eliminations. He said that with the grace and smile she left the Bigg Boss 16 house is a winner quality.”

When Salman asked him if he is proud of her, Ankit said, “I’m very proud of her. Bura isiliye lag raha hai kyunki voh first time apne liye kuch kar rahi thi. Main uss ghar mein tha sirf uske liye. I never said I wanted to win, main uss ghar mein jeetne ke liye nahi gaya tha. Main sirf use jeette hue dekhne gaya tha.”

Salman told Ankit, “Isse badi jeet nahi ho sakti the way she has come out. Yeh grace hai, Ankit. Iss time pe koi bhi toot jaata. Abhi Archana toot ke aayi hai na. She wanted this more than Archana but look at the way she came. Par yaha pe aakar aaplog ko dekhkar shayad toot jaye but vaha baithke settle ho jayegi and what next? Kal kya hai?”

He further added, “Mujhe lag raha hai shayad aap apne aap ko iske liye zimmedar thehra rahe ho.” Ankit said no and shared, “Mere hone ya na hone se uske game pe koi farak nahi pada. Mere nikalne ke ek-do din tak voh thodi weak ho gayi thi but usne khud ko gracefully sambhala hai. Pehle din se ladi hai, akele ladi hai aur main khudko nahi responsible manta.”

 

