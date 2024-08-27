Salini Pandit Assumes Charge as Commissioner cum Secretary of SME Dept

Bhubaneswar: Salini Pandit took charge as the Commissioner cum Secretary of the School & Mass Education Department on Tuesday.

Upon assuming her new role, she met with senior officers to share her vision and outline a strategic path forward for the department.

In her address, Pandit emphasized the department’s strong reputation and the importance of unity and collaboration. She introduced the concept of “Team Education,” advocating for a shift from individual efforts to a more collaborative, team-based approach to address the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the mass education sector.

“We must leverage the collective strength of our team to build on the exceptional reputation our department has established,” Pandit stated. “By adopting a forward-thinking mindset and strategically planning our initiatives, we can effectively navigate the evolving landscape of education and achieve our goals.”

Salini Pandit brings a wealth of experience and a visionary leadership style to her new role. Her focus on collaborative efforts and strategic planning is expected to usher in a new era of innovation and progress for the department. Under her leadership, the School & Mass Education Department aims to enhance its impact and continue its legacy of excellence in education.