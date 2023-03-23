Salima Tete Appointed AHF Athletes Ambassador

New Delhi:National women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete was on Thursday appointed the AHF Athletes Ambassador from India for a term of two years, starting March 25.

Tete accepted the certificate and the position during the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Congress in Mungyeong, Korea.

Tete, who led the Indian women’s junior hockey team to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, is among four players from Asia to be appointed for the position.

As the AHF Athletes Ambassador, Tete, along with the other selected athletes from Asia, will play a leadership role in international representation, development, and advocacy of athletes.

She will also be working towards promoting awareness about athletes’ rights and welfare from the region.

“I am honoured to be selected as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. As athletes from Asia, we face a lot of challenges in our careers. This position will allow me to bring our voices to the front. I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of athletes from the region with this position,” Tete said in a Hockey India statement.

“I thank the Asian Hockey Federation for showcasing their faith in me and also express my gratitude to Hockey India for their constant support in all my endeavours.”

HI president Dilip Tirkey also congratulated Tete for the honour and said, “It is a pleasure to see one of our Indian players being named as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. Salima (Tete) has been one of the brightest players for India over the past couple of years and has already showcased her qualities as a leader on the field. “We are confident that she will work for the betterment of the sport and the players and will make a positive impact on our beloved game on a global stage.”