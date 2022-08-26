Salim Merchant Unveils Release Date Of Sidhu Moose Wala‘s song Jaandi Vaar; More Details Here

New Delhi: Music composer Salim Merchant has unveiled the release date of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s track Jaandi Vaar. The is crooned by singer Afsana Khan, was recorded by them in July 2021 in Chandigarh.

The song is slated to be released on September 2, 2022.

The music composer took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video. Sharing the video, Salim wrote: “Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on September 2, 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu & is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io.” In the video, he can be heard saying, “Hi everyone, a lot of people ask me about the release date of the song I recorded with Sidhu Moose Wala. So now the time has come. We had recorded the in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu.”

Check Out the Video Below:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant)

</>

For the unversed, singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot brutally on May 29, 2022 in Mansa district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place a day after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab Government.