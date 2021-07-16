Salepali PACS Secretary Under Vigilance Scanner

Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at the residence of Salepali PACS Secretary over the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The PACS secretary has been identified as Masud Mohammad of Salepali in Bolangir district. He was working as the secretary in the PACS department in Charibhatta and Dubula of Sonepur district.

The vigilance officials also conducted simultaneous raids at his houses & property houses in Salepali, Sonepur & Sambalpur.

Till last reports came in, the raids and calculation of total value of his movable and immovable assets were underway.