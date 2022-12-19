Sale Of Offline Tickets For Hockey Men’s World Cup In Odisha From Today!

Bhubaneswar: The sale of offline tickets for FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2023 is all set to begin today (December 19).

Fans can purchase and redeem match tickets at the Box Office, which is located at the Reserve Police Line Ground, near Gate No. 8 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, fans in Rourkela can get their tickets from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium near Gate 6 – (East & South Stand) and Gate 2- (North & West Stand).Starting Monday, December 19, the Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Stadium box offices will be open from 11 am – 7 pm.

Out of total 44 matches of the tournament, altogether 24 including the final match will be played at Kalinga Stadium while the remaining 20 matches will be held at Birsa Munda Stadium, sources added.

The price of tickets for the West Stand of Kalinga Stadium has been fixed at Rs 500 while that of East Stand is 400. The ticket price for North and South Stands of the stadium is Rs 200, sources said.

The ticket price for the West Stand of Birsa Munda Stadium has been fixed at Rs 500 while the same for East Stand is Rs 200. The ticket price for North and South Stands of the stadium is Rs 100.

As many as 20,000 viewers can be accommodated at Birsa Munda Stadium while the capacity of Kalinga Stadium is Rs 15,000, sources said.