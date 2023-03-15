Salary hike for Odisha MLAs likely!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha today directed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari to present a bill in the House regarding the demand of hike in salary of MLAs and pension of former legislators in the state.

Raising the matter in the Assembly, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said it was not known as to what decision the State Government took towards the salary hike despite submission of concerned reports.

The Speaker should direct the government to present a bill in this connection, he said.

According to reports, the MLAs of all parties demanded a pay rise in the Odisha Assembly today. The committee headed by Amar Satpathi has already submitted its report. The Speaker asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to introduce the bill in the House regarding the increase in the salaries of the MLAs