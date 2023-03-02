Salamair Chittagong-Muscat Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Emerges From Engine

Nagpur: An Oman-bound SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) carrying 200 passengers and seven crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, a SalamAir flight from Chittagong, Bangladesh, headed for Muscat. The crew and passengers are all secure.

“A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe,” the Airport official said.