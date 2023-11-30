Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire trailer to release tomorrow at 7:19 PM!

After a long wait the highly anticipated trailer of Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is all set for its release tomorrow. Post the release of its action-packed teaser, the excitement for the trailer has always been at its peak. Now, the time has come when the audience will witness the next level of action and violence with the trailer arriving tomorrow at 7:19 PM.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is indeed the biggest release of this year. As much as the audience is waiting for the release of the film, they have been eagerly looking forward to its trailer, and now, finally, the wait for the trailer is going to come to an end with its trailer release tomorrow at 7:19 PM. The trailer will surely give a wider glimpse into the violent world of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire created by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel with the biggest action superstar Prabhas.

Raising the audience’s excitement, the makers shared a motion poster of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire announcing 1 day to go for the trailer release.

Now, the countdown is finally coming to an end and it’s indeed getting hard to wait for the release of the trailer tomorrow. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.