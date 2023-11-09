Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer to release on 1st Dec!

The cinematic universe is abuzz with excitement as the highly anticipated trailer of Hombale Films magnum opus Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled to release on 1st December. Directed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and featuring the PAN India Superstar Prabhas, the film has already captured hearts with its intriguing teaser.

Following the tremendous response to the teaser, fans are now counting down the days to unravel the teaser that awaits them in the full-length trailer. Prabhas, known for his charismatic presence and dynamic performances, has generated immense anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with his portrayal in the teaser.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and will star Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.