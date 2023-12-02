Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer is the most viewed trailer in 24 hrs

The trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is the most viewed trailer in 24 hours! Garners 116+ Million views and 2.7+ Million likes across all languages!

The trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed come as an absolutely action-packed treat to the audience. The hugely anticipated trailer presented the world created by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and left the audience stunned.

The evidence of its madness is well witnessed as in just 24 hours the trailer has garnered 116+ Million views and 2.7+ Million likes across all languages. The trailer is also trending on YouTube.

The trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has presented the never-before-seen world of Khansaar which is full of action and thrill. The audience got to witness a phenomenon that is truly one of its kind and guarantees that the film is going to be the massiest action-packed adventure of the year. The fever is constantly increasing at a fast pace as the trailer has collected 116+ Million views and 2.7+ Million likes across all languages in just 24 hours. The madness is well witnessed on YouTube also as it’s trending ahead of all on the platform.

Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas. This indeed guarantees that the film is going to be an unmatched cinematic experience.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.