Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is all set for its release in Japan this summer!

Prashanth Neels directorial Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire seems like it has got no stop. While the action entertainer arrived as a box office ruler in India, its rage is constantly going way beyond the boundaries. While the Prabhas starrer has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience with its action and story, now it is all set to release in Japan in the summer of 2024.

While sharing this exciting update about a massive feat of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire on their social media, the makers shared the poster of the film with the title written in Japanese and they further jotted down the caption –

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire”は2024年夏に日本公開決定 💥

#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer.

Release by @movietwin2 ”

Moreover, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is constantly taking over different international boundaries. While the film has achieved the milestone by crossing the whooping 650 Cr. at the worldwide box office, it is all set to spread the rage in South America with the release of its Spanish version in Latin America on 7th March 2024.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.