Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Dominates The Digital Platform With #1 Position

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, has achieved roaring success across the globe. The film, coupled with never-before-seen action sequences, captivated the audience with its emotional depth and storyline.

The film proved its mettle at the box office, with a roaring collection of more than 725 crores of global tickets and has gained unrelenting love from fans all across the world.

While the Hindi version of the film is still screening in cinemas across the nation, the actioner was recently streamed on the digital platform Netflix in Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam languages and upon the digital release, the film has scored bigger and is trending on the Netflix platform in the list of Top 10 Movies with #1 Position.

Undoubtedly Prashanth Neel directed Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most loved action entertainers of the year 2023. The film starring Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran gave the much-needed adrenaline rush and entertainment to the audiences on the big screens and they’re waiting for the sequel of the film, called ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.