Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire created waves as they garnered unanimous love from audiences

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying an extremely solid buzz among the fans and audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to watching the film on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The sky-high buzz amongst the masses is evident in the fact that the teaser and the recently released action-packed trailer for the film have brought a hurricane and a sense of euphoria across all platforms.

The much-awaited trailer for Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has arrived with a whole lot of thrills, action, and rage. Giving a wider glimpse into the action-studded world of Prashanth Neel, the trailer has truly surpassed way beyond what we as an audience have ever imagined. The trailer presented Prabhas back in what he was always known for action and massiness. The trailer says it all: Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is going to be the massiest film of the year. While the teaser introduced the rage of Prabhas, the trailer took the audience to the never-before-seen world of Khansaar. It also gave a glimpse of the story that is based on the friendship of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The trailer got a warm welcome, and the evidence of its massive success is the fact that it broke previous records and made history by attaining 150 million views in all combined languages. Besides this, the teaser got 144 million views on the leading platform. This also exemplifies that every asset of the film has been looked after by the masses, and they are showing love for every asset that has been rolling out of the film. The records set by the teaser and the trailer have set a benchmark in the Indian Cinema that no film has ever attained before this and also these records are being set by a teaser and the trailer in just 24 hours, which also speaks about the merit of the film among the masses.

The trailer is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action superstar, Prabhas, come together. Moreover, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.