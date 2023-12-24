Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire continues to conquer the box office! Collected 117 Cr. on day 2

Hombale Film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed arrived as the biggest storm of 2023 at the box office. Breaking the records of Biggie, the Prashanth Neel directorial has surpassed the opening of Animal, Pathaan, Jawan, Leo, Jailer, and Master by collecting 178.7 Cr. gross at the Global Box Office on day 1 Friday, and became the only Indian Film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The film has crossed a whopping 295.7 Cr. In 2 days at the global box office.

Having brought a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has opened with an earth-shattering response at the ticket window not just in India but globally as well. The film has continued its successful run at the box office with the collection of 117 Cr. on day 2, Saturday.

The much-awaited first-time collaboration of Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel has indeed created a mega-blockbuster with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire that has started to create history. The film has booked the title of the biggest opener for Indian Cinema on its name.

With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel of the film ‘Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam*. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.