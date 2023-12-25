Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire collects 402 CR. Worldwide Gross over the weekend!

Hombale Film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film has taken the box office by storm and is breaking the records of several biggies by collecting 178.7 crore gross at the global box office on Friday, becoming the only Indian film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The trend continued on the second day where the film has achieved 295.7 crores worldwide on Day 2. Since the grand release of the film on the big screens, it refused to slow down and continues to surprise at the ticket window with the box office numbers.

The film has cemented its position on the global box office with big margin and has collected phenomenal numbers of 402 crores gross at the worldwide box office in the weekend.

The film has shown an upward trend with each passing day and the numbers the film has clocked in just three days ensures a long run at the ticket window.

Sharing the official collection on the social media, the makers wrote,

The film broke all the previous records at the global box office and the numbers are proof of the audiences love towards the biggest entertainer of the year.

The film is receiving unanimous love and praises from not just the fans and the audiences but from the critics as well who hailed the craft and the visuality of the film and lauded the combination of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel to the film ‘Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam’. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.