Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire arrived as a festival! A massive fan crowd celebrates the release extensively!

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed made a massive arrival on the big screens. A Prashanth Neel directorial is creating records with its whopping box office numbers and with the tremendous love of fans. The fans are celebrating the release of the film like crazy. From creating huge cutouts to, dancing in the theaters, fans are creating examples of expressing love to the film.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is indeed the biggest phenomenon that has arrived on the big screens. Fans have turned theaters into stadiums with fans loud whistles, cheering, dancing, and hooting. Fans made a massive cutout of the rebel star Prabhas and a huge garland. Theaters went full with a huge crowd of fans coming to watch the first day first show. The fans are firing crackers. The uncontrollable crowd gathered outside the cinemas. The posters of Prabhas and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire were visible all across. Such madness of fans has never been witnessed before.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

