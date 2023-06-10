Sakshi Says Wrestlers To Take Part In Asian Games Only After Issues Resolved; Punia Gives Ultimatum

New Delhi: Wrestler Bajrang Punia has given the government an ultimatum to take action on the demands of the wrestlers in the wake of protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh by June 15, as promised by the Centre, failing which he said there will be a bigger call for protests.

He said, “Have told the government that if action is not taken by June 15, then we will give a bigger call for protest and take a decision.” Earlier, Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers will participate in the Asian Games only when the matter is resolved.

She added that no one understands what the wrestlers are going through mentally each passing day. Malik reached Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat to decide on the future course of action for wrestlers. “We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can’t understand what we’re going through mentally each day,” she said.

According to officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police that is investigating two cases of sexual harassment against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to present its findings in court by next week. According to Delhi Police officials, over 180 individuals have been interviewed by the SIT as part of their inquiry.

Some of the most renowned wrestlers in India, such as Vinesh Phogat who won gold at the Asian Games, along with Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were among the protesters who urged for the arrest of Singh. The reason behind their demand was the accusation of sexual harassment made by seven female wrestlers, one of whom was a minor