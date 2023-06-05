Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia Refute Claims Of Withdrawing From Wrestlers’ Protest

New Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik has refuted claims of withdrawing from wrestlers’ protest after joining the railway duty. She said that she is fulfilling her responsibility in Railways along with Satyagraha.

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news,” Malik said in a tweet.

After Malik, Bajrang Punia also refuted the claims and called them “rumours” . Punia took to Twitter and said, “the news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served”.