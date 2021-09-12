Saki Naka Rape Case: NCW Member To Meet Victim’s Family Today

Mumbai: In the Saki Naka rape case that occurred in Mumbai on Friday, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) will meet the family of the victim. The NCW member will also meet the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey in connection with the case today.

This comes a day after the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had taken serious cognizance of the matter.

The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.