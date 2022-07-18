Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan Team Up For Their Next Featuring Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan teamed up for their next project featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The untitled project will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram announcing his collaboration with the director-producer duo and called it a ‘Special Flim’. He wrote: “This one is very special 🇮🇳❤️Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir 🙏🏻.”

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will next star in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Next, Kartik will also feature in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from this, the Luka Chuppi actor will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama film, Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.