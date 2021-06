Sajan Prakash Becomes First Indian Swimmer To Qualify For Olympics

The 27-year-old Sajan Prakash becomes the first swimmer of India to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Prakash created this history after his outstanding performance in the ongoing Sette Colli Trophy.

Sajan Prakash clocked 1:56:38 in the men’s 200m butterfly event which is 10 milliseconds under the qualification cut-off time of 1:56:48.

He clocked a time of 1:56.96s to beat the rest of the competition.