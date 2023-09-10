Saira Banu Pens Touching Note About Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu posted a story on Instagram about her late husband Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. While the actor celebrates the success of ‘Jawan’, Saira shared her memories with SRK and praised him for being extremely sweet and well-mannered.

Saira posted a video of Dilip Kumar and the actor on Instagram along with a long letter expressing their love for one another.

“The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function…I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward….and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib….I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him,” the note read.

Talking about a fond memory with Shah Rukh Khan, the yesteryear starlet wrote, “ As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn’t help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, ‘Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera’, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual’.”

“What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh’s admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the “Mughal-e-Azam” poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it’s kept in his private theater. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him,” she wrote as she ended the note.

See post here.